Yacht hosting high school prom crashes into other yacht

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey say a yacht hosting a high school senior prom rear-ended another yacht on the Hudson River, but no injuries were reported.

There were 95 passengers and 11 faculty members aboard the prom-hosting yacht Cornucopia Destiny near Hoboken when it crashed into the smaller yacht, Sundancer. The Sundancer then crashed into the pier. The Cornucopia Destiny's captain could be heard yelling "I have no control" moments before the collision.

Two yachts just collided on the Hudson River in Hoboken, NJ.

The Cornicopia Majesty (length 210ft) rear-ended the Sundancers (length 117ft), which was docked at the time, smashing it into Pier 14. pic.twitter.com/47xTZ7yvsd — Jonathan Otto (@OttoJon) May 25, 2018

Both boats were damaged in the crash, which caused the prom to end early. Staff, administrators, and students were bused to an Elks Lodge following the crash.

It wasn't clear whether anyone was aboard the smaller boat at the time of the crash.

The district's superintendent says every effort will be made to hold another prom before graduation.