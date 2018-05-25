74°
Yacht hosting high school prom crashes into other yacht

Friday, May 25 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey say a yacht hosting a high school senior prom rear-ended another yacht on the Hudson River, but no injuries were reported.

There were 95 passengers and 11 faculty members aboard the prom-hosting yacht Cornucopia Destiny near Hoboken when it crashed into the smaller yacht, Sundancer. The Sundancer then crashed into the pier. The Cornucopia Destiny's captain could be heard yelling "I have no control" moments before the collision.

Both boats were damaged in the crash, which caused the prom to end early. Staff, administrators, and students were bused to an Elks Lodge following the crash.

It wasn't clear whether anyone was aboard the smaller boat at the time of the crash.

The district's superintendent says every effort will be made to hold another prom before graduation.

