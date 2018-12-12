'Y'all wanna play Smash?!': Cops check on noise complaint, end up playing video games

Photo: Jovante Williams

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - What started off as a noise complaint turned into a game night with some Minnesota police officers.

Jovante Williams said he was heading to his friend's apartment Friday night to play the new game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which had just been released earlier that same day. But Williams arrived just in time to see some police officers stopping by as well. The cops were apparently checking in on a noise complaint from a neighbor.

"There’s been a couple of noise complaints going on from the same people,” Williams told Yahoo. “Lately, we’ve been playing our games on mute; we don’t want to bother anyone.”

When the officers checked out the apartment, they found nothing awry.

“We got a lot of cops. We’re telling them this is the same noise level we’ve been having,” Williams said. “They confirmed, a few times, that we weren’t even loud.”

But one of the officers was apparently curious and asked what they were playing.

“I’m like, ‘Y’all wanna play Smash?!’ And two of them literally raised their hand and walked up," Williams told Yahoo.

SO NEIGHBORS CALLED THE COPS ???? ON US AND NOW WE FIGHTING THEM...



... IN SMASH BROS

@SmashBrosUS #allhandsmatter pic.twitter.com/DIaEnOy3PV — YOU JUST LOST 1 (@JoviJenovi) December 9, 2018

Williams went on to say the officers feigned as if they didn't know how to play but definitely held their own.

"They were acting; one of them was playing Pikachu!” Williams added.

Williams said what started out as worrisome left turn in their game night turned into a pleasant surprise.

“It was concerning. You see so many videos of terrible results… I’m not trying to end up in jail or hurt, or have my friends harmed, or to start a commotion. But you know what? I heard the police asking ‘What Smash Brothers?’ Instead of something negative… It was something wholesome.”