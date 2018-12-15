51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Xavier University Receives Grant Aimed At Helping Minority-Owned Businesses

5 hours 58 minutes 39 seconds ago Saturday, December 15 2018 Dec 15, 2018 December 15, 2018 11:01 AM December 15, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Xavier University of Louisiana says it has received a $465,894 grant to help minority businesses better prepare for disasters and their aftermath.

 

The historically black, Catholic university in New Orleans says in a news release that the grant was awarded by the Minority Business Development Agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce.

 

Xavier says the money will fund an initiative to provide minority-owned businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands with information about disaster preparedness and obtaining disaster-related contracts.

 

The release says the project will be managed through the Xavier Division of Business' Entrepreneurship Institute under the direction of Mark Quinn.

 

Quinn holds the Conrad N. Hilton Endowed Chair in Entrepreneurship.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days