WWII veteran's stolen Purple Heart mysteriously reappears

December 22, 2016
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
PLYMOUTH - A Massachusetts man says his father's World War II Purple Heart stolen earlier this year has been returned, perhaps by a thief who had an "attack of conscience."

Paul Curtis tells The Patriot Ledger that the medal was stolen along with computers, jewelry and musical instruments during a break-in at his Plymouth home in April.

It mysteriously reappeared on his front walkway several weeks ago.

The medal was earned by his father, Army 1st Lt. Robert Curtis, during the Battle of the Bulge in December 1944. Curtis was so severely injured when an artillery shell exploded near him that he nearly died and spent six months in the hospital. He died in 1991 at age 73.

His son says the medal is an heirloom he's glad to have back.

