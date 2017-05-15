Latest Weather Blog
WWII veteran, 91, receives overdue medals in Rhode Island
CRANSTON, R.I. - A 91-year-old World War II veteran in Rhode Island has received his overdue medals.
Joseph Aquilante, of North Providence, sought the medals so he could leave them for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He says he wants to pass them on as a keepsake and part of history.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island presented them Monday in Cranston.
Aquilante was drafted in 1944 at age 18. He received the Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal, Japan Clasp.
Aquilante reported on new developments in Japan and retrieved Japanese aircraft from airfields for technical knowledge.
He began talking more about his service later in life when he built a model of the bomber he trained on for his grandson.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trump recognizes fallen officers for National Police Memorial Day
-
Grief counselors on hand after McKinley QB killed in shooting
-
The Painted Bunting is the 'OMG' bird
-
Cancer survivor beats the odds, becomes grandmother at age 72
-
Friends, family mourn McKinley High student killed just days before graduation