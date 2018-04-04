WWII museum in New Orleans shatters monthly record, receives over 100K visitors in March

Photo: The National WWII Museum - Facebook

NEW ORLEANS- With 100,592 guests in March alone, the National WWII Museum has broken their monthly visitation record.

As a major Louisiana landmark and tourist destination, the museum spans five pavilions with several featured exhibits, multimedia experiences, and an expansive collection of artifacts and first-person oral histories, taking visitors inside the story of "the war that changed the world."

The building also features an interactive short film depicting the battles of World War II. Voiced by Tom Hanks, the 4-D film includes archive footage and special effects.

In addition to visitation milestones achieved last month, the museum also hosted a groundbreaking event for the Bollinger Canopy of Peace, a $14 million architectural structure that will unify the distinctive campus and become an iconic element on the New Orleans skyline.

"Surpassing 100,000 visitors in a single month is a major milestone for our institution – it speaks to the ongoing relevance of the Museum's mission and the quality of visitor experience provided by our tireless staff and volunteers," said Stephen J. Watson, Museum President & CEO. "We take great pride in welcoming guests from all over the world and sharing the epic story of World War II with them, and it's especially gratifying to know that we're impacting so many students. Reaching school children is key to keeping the lessons of World War II alive so that the sacrifices made by our service members will never be forgotten."

The institution's previous monthly record of 84,858 visitors was set in March 2017. Since opening their doors in June of 2000, the museum has welcomed nearly 6.5 million visitors and more than 715,000 students.