WWE's Roman Reigns announces leukemia in remission
ATLANTA (AP) - The Big Dog is back.
Professional wrestler Roman Reigns says his leukemia is in remission and he'll be returning to the WWE ring. The 33-year-old, whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoai, made the announcement Monday at a WWE Raw event in Atlanta.
Reigns told the crowd he was terrified and scared before disclosing in October that the disease had returned. Reigns was 22 years old when he was first diagnosed with leukemia.
He thanked fans for their support and thanked his family in a video on Instagram.
