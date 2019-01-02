58°
WWE Hall of Famer 'Mean' Gene Okerlund dead at 76

54 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, January 02 2019 Jan 2, 2019 January 02, 2019 12:18 PM January 02, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWE

Gene Okerlund, the iconic WWE backstage interviewer who played a role in some of the biggest moments in pro wrestling history, has died at age 76.

Okerlund, well known for his promos with stars like Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Andre the Giant and Randy "Macho Man" Savage, delivered some of the sport's most memorable moments.

Okerlund's last WWE appearance came on Jan. 22, 2018, when he appeared on the 25th anniversary of "Monday Night Raw" and interviewed then-WWE champion AJ Styles.

