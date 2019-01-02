WWE Hall of Famer 'Mean' Gene Okerlund dead at 76

Photo: WWE

Gene Okerlund, the iconic WWE backstage interviewer who played a role in some of the biggest moments in pro wrestling history, has died at age 76.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history, has passed away at age 76. https://t.co/DyPiEiVLoV — WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2019

Okerlund, well known for his promos with stars like Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Andre the Giant and Randy "Macho Man" Savage, delivered some of the sport's most memorable moments.

Okerlund's last WWE appearance came on Jan. 22, 2018, when he appeared on the 25th anniversary of "Monday Night Raw" and interviewed then-WWE champion AJ Styles.