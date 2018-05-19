WW2 museum's Bob Hope exhibit opens Friday

79°
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The National World War II Museum is about to open a new exhibit about comedian Bob Hope and his performances for American troops.
 
The exhibit will include artifacts, films, photographs that have never before been published or shown, an interactive display, and an original 10-minute documentary.
 
A news release said the exhibit's titled "So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope." It will run from Friday through Feb. 10. Hope's daughter Linda Hope will speak at a kickoff reception Thursday evening.
 
She's chair/CEO of the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation , which gave the museum $3 million in 2016 to integrate Hope's story throughout its campus.

