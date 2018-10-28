WW2 Museum joins New Orleans library museum pass program

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The National World War II Museum has joined the New Orleans Public Library's museum pass program.

It's the fourth museum to do so, allowing anyone with a library card to check out a two-week pass providing free admission for two adults and some children. The number of children varies according to the museum involved.

Executive director, Charles Brown, says the library system's thrilled by the partnership with the World War II Museum.

The museum's community programs director, Amber Mitchell, says the program will let the museum reach even more families in the region.

Other libraries around the state and country have similar programs. Lafayette Parish Public Library patrons can get passes to the Hilliard University Art Museum at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.