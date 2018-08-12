WW2 Museum, Arizona State U, create online master's degree

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The National World War II Museum and Arizona State University are starting a new online master's degree program in World War II studies, with classes beginning in January.

A news release describes it as the nation's only graduate degree in World War II history.

Online material says students must meet assignment deadlines, but the only other schedule requirements are weekly interactions with faculty and student discussion groups.

Students must take 10 three-hour classes.

A news release says classes will feature discussions about the war's military campaigns, impact on civilians and the Holocaust. Educational focus will also include the importance of oral histories, representations of World War II in film and literature, and the war's lasting impact on democracies around the world.