WSJ: Reporter detained in Turkey for nearly 3 days released

NEW YORK - The Wall Street Journal says one of its reporters was detained in Turkey for nearly three days before authorities allowed him to leave the country.



Editor Gerard Baker says in a statement Saturday that national security reporter Dion Nissenbaum was prohibited from calling his family, editors or a lawyer while in custody.



A newspaper spokesman says Nissenbaum's detention was likely related to Turkey's ban on reporting Islamic State terror group videos. He wouldn't comment further.



A top Turkish official recently warned journalists against sharing a video that allegedly shows two Turkish soldiers being burned alive. The Turkish Consulate General in New York hasn't returned messages seeking comment.



A State Department spokesman says officials are aware of Nissenbaum's case but couldn't discuss it.



Nissenbaum tells The Journal he was treated well while detained.