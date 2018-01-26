Wrongfully convicted man dies 10 years after prison release

Photo: The Innocence Project

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man who was imprisoned 16 years for crimes he didn't commit has died after an extended illness, a decade after being released.

Levon Brooks died Wednesday at his home in Columbus, Mississippi. He was 58. His widow, Dinah Brooks, says he was diagnosed with colon cancer five years ago.

Brooks was convicted in 1992 and sentenced to life in prison for the 1990 rape and killing of the 3-year-old daughter of his ex-girlfriend.

The conviction was partly based on testimony from Dr. Michael West, a forensic dentist who came under intense criticism for his testimony in criminal cases.

Brooks was released from prison in February 2008 after DNA evidence pointed to another man, who confessed. At an exoneration hearing the next month, the prosecutor apologized to Brooks.