Writer Deborah Cotton, shot at a New Orleans parade, dies

44 minutes 16 seconds ago May 02, 2017 May 2, 2017 Tuesday, May 02 2017 May 02, 2017 8:33 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: WGNO

NEW ORLEANS - Writer and cultural advocate Deborah "Big Red" Cotton, who was among nearly 20 people wounded during a 2013 Mother's Day parade in New Orleans, has died.

Linda Usdin, a friend of Cotton's, confirmed Cotton died Tuesday at University Medical Center of complications from the shooting. She was 52.

Cotton lost a kidney and gall bladder, half of her stomach and portions of her intestines and pancreas from one of the bullets sprayed as the Original Big 7 Social Aid and Pleasure Club was leading its annual neighborhood Mother's Day parade in 2013 in New Orleans' 7th Ward.

Usdin said a series of second-lines will be held in Cotton's honor culminating in a memorial service, a date for which has not yet been set.

