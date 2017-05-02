Writer Deborah Cotton, shot at a New Orleans parade, dies

Image: WGNO

NEW ORLEANS - Writer and cultural advocate Deborah "Big Red" Cotton, who was among nearly 20 people wounded during a 2013 Mother's Day parade in New Orleans, has died.



Linda Usdin, a friend of Cotton's, confirmed Cotton died Tuesday at University Medical Center of complications from the shooting. She was 52.



Cotton lost a kidney and gall bladder, half of her stomach and portions of her intestines and pancreas from one of the bullets sprayed as the Original Big 7 Social Aid and Pleasure Club was leading its annual neighborhood Mother's Day parade in 2013 in New Orleans' 7th Ward.



Usdin said a series of second-lines will be held in Cotton's honor culminating in a memorial service, a date for which has not yet been set.