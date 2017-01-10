74°
WrestleMania to return to New Orleans in 2018
NEW ORLEANS – World Wrestling Entertainment announced that WrestleMania will return to New Orleans in 2018.
Governor John Bel Edwards and Mayor Mitch Landrieu announced the event at a press conference at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Tuesday.
Gov. Edwards is proud to announce that @WrestleMania will return to New Orleans in 2018. A big win for our state. #lagov pic.twitter.com/F2Hy0RtPQj— Gov John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) January 10, 2017
WrestleMania was held in New Orleans in 2014 and more than 75,000 people were in attendance. The event brought in more than $120 million, WWL reported.
