74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WrestleMania to return to New Orleans in 2018

1 hour 4 minutes 50 seconds ago January 10, 2017 Jan 10, 2017 Tuesday, January 10 2017 January 10, 2017 11:46 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

NEW ORLEANS – World Wrestling Entertainment announced that WrestleMania will return to New Orleans in 2018.

Governor John Bel Edwards and Mayor Mitch Landrieu announced the event at a press conference at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Tuesday.

WrestleMania was held in New Orleans in 2014 and more than 75,000 people were in attendance. The event brought in more than $120 million, WWL reported.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days