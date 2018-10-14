72°
WRECK: US mail truck and SUV collided head-on in Central, two transported to hospital

Saturday, October 13 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GREENWELL SPRINGS- A US mail truck and SUV collided head-on at Greenwell Springs and Wax Road.

EMS and police were on the scene. Two people were transported to a local hospital. The SUV was carrying two children both received no injuries.

