Wreck closed Airline Highway in Ascension Tuesday night

PRAIRIEVILLE - Airline Highway South closed at Perkins Road Tuesday night due to a wreck.

Authorities have not released specifics about the crash. State traffic monitors issued an alert about the closure just before 9 p.m. The intersection reopened about two hours later, just before 11 p.m.

An image from state traffic cameras in the area showed an ambulance and a fire truck on the scene.

