Wreck closed Airline Highway in Ascension Tuesday night

Baton Rouge, Louisiana
3 hours 35 minutes 10 seconds ago January 31, 2017 Jan 31, 2017 Tuesday, January 31 2017 January 31, 2017 9:01 PM in News
By: Trey Schmaltz

PRAIRIEVILLE - Airline Highway South closed at Perkins Road Tuesday night due to a wreck.

Authorities have not released specifics about the crash.  State traffic monitors issued an alert about the closure just before 9 p.m.  The intersection reopened about two hours later, just before 11 p.m. 

An image from state traffic cameras in the area showed an ambulance and a fire truck on the scene.

