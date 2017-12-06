Would-be rescuer 1 of 2 dead after car goes into water

Photo: WWL (Williams on left)

NEW ORLEANS - Two people - the driver of an automobile and a would-be rescuer - died after the car plunged into water at a restaurant overlooking Louisiana's Lake Pontchartrain.



The accident happened Tuesday night in New Orleans. The driver died after being pulled from the submerged car. A passenger was hospitalized in stable condition.



A body was pulled from the water Wednesday afternoon. New Orleans media reported that it was 50-year-old Frank Williams, a restaurant employee.



Williams was one of four people who, police said, helped pull two men out of a submerged car when it went into the water. Police said the unidentified man who drove the car was pronounced dead at a local hospital.