Worried, hopeful and wary: Neighbors await Kim-Trump summit
TOKYO (AP) - North Korea's East Asian neighbors have a shared goal of denuclearizing the peninsula, but what may come out of Tuesday's summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un has different and possibly conflicting implications for each.
Japan, unable to meet Kim directly, is relying on Trump for almost everything from its security to an accounting of its citizens who were abducted decades ago by the North.
South Koreans remain skeptical but also embrace hope that a positive outcome of the talks could push forward a Korean War peace treaty and further cooperation.
China, a U.S. rival that is increasing its regional presence, is seeking to continue exerting its influence on North Korea.
