World's largest bee once thought to be extinct found in Indonesia
INDONESIA - A bee many experts thought was extinct has been rediscovered in Indonesia.
The world's largest bee is back after nine years of believed extinction. Wallace's Giant Bee is roughly the size of a human thumb and has a two-and-a-half-inch wingspan.
Even though it's the largest, the giant bee is actually one of the least dangerous.
The world's largest bee - the size of an adult's thumb - has been 'rediscovered' in Indonesia after not being seen for nearly 40 years. pic.twitter.com/vyySdg2XpK— Press Association (@PA) February 21, 2019