56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

World's largest bee once thought to be extinct found in Indonesia

1 hour 23 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, February 25 2019 Feb 25, 2019 February 25, 2019 8:49 AM February 25, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

INDONESIA - A bee many experts thought was extinct has been rediscovered in Indonesia.

The world's largest bee is back after nine years of believed extinction. Wallace's Giant Bee is roughly the size of a human thumb and has a two-and-a-half-inch wingspan.

Even though it's the largest, the giant bee is actually one of the least dangerous.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days