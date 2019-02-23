Workshops on documenting traditions in Lafourche, Terrebonne

Photo: NOLA.com

GRAY, La. (AP) - The state is presenting a series of four workshops on documenting local traditions for people in a southeast Louisiana area where land loss is affecting traditional knowledge.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says in a news release that sustaining local culture is the object.

One Terrebonne Parish island has lost so much land that residents are being relocated.

The Bayou Culture Collaborative will hold the workshops every other Saturday at the Terrebonne Parish Library in Gray. The dates are March 30, April 13 and 27, and May 11.

The first session's about exploring local folklife and choosing what to document. Other topics are techniques for documenting local stories and knowledge; documentary photography and videography; and presenting, archiving, and funding.

The Louisiana Folklore Society meets in Houma on March 23.