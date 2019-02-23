75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Workshops on documenting traditions in Lafourche, Terrebonne

3 hours 5 minutes 20 seconds ago Saturday, February 23 2019 Feb 23, 2019 February 23, 2019 11:01 AM February 23, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: NOLA.com
GRAY, La. (AP) - The state is presenting a series of four workshops on documenting local traditions for people in a southeast Louisiana area where land loss is affecting traditional knowledge.
  
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says in a news release that sustaining local culture is the object.
  
One Terrebonne Parish island has lost so much land that residents are being relocated.
  
The Bayou Culture Collaborative will hold the workshops every other Saturday at the Terrebonne Parish Library in Gray. The dates are March 30, April 13 and 27, and May 11.
  
The first session's about exploring local folklife and choosing what to document. Other topics are techniques for documenting local stories and knowledge; documentary photography and videography; and presenting, archiving, and funding.
  
The Louisiana Folklore Society meets in Houma on March 23.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days