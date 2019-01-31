Workers removing 1,000 bats from local high school

Photo: Instagram(ja_nice1600)

ZACHARY- Scores of bats have apparently infested Zachary High School due to the cold weather.

Zachary Superintendent Scott Deviller tells WBRZ about 1,000 of the animals made themselves at home on the campus. Deviller says this is common around this time of year due to the cold. He says most of the animals were found outside the school buildings, with many perched in the brick cavities found in the cinder block walls of the school.

The school has closed the infested parts of the campus in order to capture the bats. School officials say most of the bats have already been captured, but some are still on the loose.

A bat expert has been hired the remove the remaining animals, setting up traps around the campus. The captured bats will be taken 50 miles away from the campus and released.

School officials say they expect the remaining bats to be rounded up in the next few days.