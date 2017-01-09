Workers find dead body in abandoned Terrebonne home

Image via Google Maps

HOUMA - Terrebonne Parish deputies discovered a badly decomposed body in an abandoned home Monday afternoon.

The residence, at 304 Sterling Dr., has reportedly been abandoned for several months. The partially covered body was reported by two carpenters who were contracted to do renovations on the home.

Detectives say the the body appears to be that of a female with partial tattoos on the lower legs and feet area that are not clearly recognizable.

TPSO detectives are investigating the matter and will provide an update once the identity of the person is determined and an autopsy has been completed.