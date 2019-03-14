Workers at UPS hub say they were targets of racism

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - UPS workers at a distribution hub in Ohio are suing the company over what they say has been a series of racist acts and discriminatory hiring decisions.

The 19 employees near Toledo say white employees in 2016 put up a noose and Confederate flags, directed racist language at black workers and displayed a stuffed monkey wearing a UPS uniform. UPS says in a statement Thursday that it responded quickly and fired two employees.

It also says the company has taken steps that include additional training and monitoring. An attorney for the workers told The Blade in Toledo that black employees also have been passed over for promotions in favor of white employees with less training and seniority.