Worker killed, man charged in shooting outside poultry plant
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. - Authorities say a Mississippi man is charged with murder in the shooting death of co-worker outside a poultry plant in Bay Springs.
Media outlets report 25-year-old Eddie Bernard Davis died after he was shot multiple times Friday morning in the parking lot of the Peco Foods processing plant.
Bay Springs police Assistant Chief Tony Wedgeworth says 22-year-old Raffell Montrell Franklin has been jailed on murder charges. He said Franklin fled to his mother's home after the shooting, but later turned himself in to police. It was not immediately known if Franklin had an attorney.
Peco Foods said in a statement the company is cooperating with authorities and its "deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of the employees involved."
