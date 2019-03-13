66°
Worker falls to his death in construction accident at Disney

43 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, March 13 2019 Mar 13, 2019 March 13, 2019 6:35 AM March 13, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities say a man fell to his death Tuesday night at a Walt Disney theme park. 

According to Click Orlando, the accident happened at a construction site behind the France pavilion at Epoct. Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene, located in the 1790 block of Avenue of the Stars around 5:20 p.m.

The worker, identified as 58-year-old George Walter Dewayne Grimes, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities didn't say what Grimes was doing when he fell.

Investigators say foul play isn't suspect, according to Click Orlando.

