Worker dies after fall from cell tower
UTICA, Miss. (AP) - A worker has died after falling from a cell phone tower in central Mississippi.
Hinds County Sheriff's Major Pete Luke tells local media that the man fell before 10 a.m. Monday. The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of family members.
Luke says the tower was being erected off Mississippi 27 near Utica, in southwestern Hinds County.
At least two other men were working on the tower when the man fell. No one was else was reported as injured.
It wasn't immediately clear how far the man fell.
