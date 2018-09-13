Worker dead after industrial accident in Baker Thursday morning

Photo: Google Earth

BAKER - Authorities confirm a man is dead after an apparent accident at an East Baton Rouge plant.

According to the coroner's office, the accident was reported just before 10 a.m. Thursday at the Stupp Corporation off LA 19. The coroner says a man was taken from the site with serious injuries and later died.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Stephen Deggs.

Details surrounding the accident are limited at this time. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.