Work Zone Awareness Week 2017 to be held April 3-7

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is recognizing April 3-7 as Work Zone Awareness Week.

The year's theme is "Work Zone Safety is in Your Hands," which focuses on the message that drivers should be alert and prepared for unexpected changes in and around work zones.

A safety cone memorial is displayed on the front lawn of the DOTD Headquarters building in recognition of those who died in work zones nationwide in 2015. According to the Fatality Analysis Reporting System, there were 700 recorded fatalities, five of which were in Louisiana.

To celebrate Work Zone Awareness, DOTD will be hosting several events, including safety takes at area schools. The agency will also be joining transportation departments around the nation for Go Orange Day 2017 on April 5. That day, employees will wear orange to promote safety.

Those who wish to participate on social media can do so by using #OrangeforSafety and #NWZAW.

For more information about Work Zone Awareness, visit www.destinationzerodeaths.com.