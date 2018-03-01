Work to widen I-10 begins in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - Drivers can expect a battle against traffic as they travel on I-10 in Ascension Parish.

Alternating lane closures begin Thursday night. It’s part of a $72 million widening project that will expand the existing 4 lanes into 6.

“We're widening on the inside,” DOTD Communication Officer Rodney Mallett said. “So what you'll see is traffic shifted to the outside.”

Most drivers aren't a fan of seeing orange cones lining the interstate.

“Construction is the worst at all times,” said Skip Angelle.

But if it means more room on the road later, it’s tolerated.

“As long as you know where to cut through town at certain times, you're fine,” said Angelle.

“We're going to try to minimize the construction. But, that being said, it will be a construction zone,” said Mallett.

Through March 11, weather permitting, lanes will be shifted for three miles starting at Highland Road east towards LA 73.

Mallet says crews have already grind down the rumble strips on the shoulder, so that the shoulder can become its own lane. That way, they can keep two lanes open while they work on adding another lane on the opposite side. But Mallet says driving will be tight.

“The lanes are going to be more narrow, the shoulder is going to be narrow. So the speed limit is going to drop,” he said.

The closures will happen at night starting in the eastbound lanes and then moving to the westbound. The six-mile-long project in whole will take at least two years to complete.

Here is a full list of the upcoming closures, per DOTD:

Saturday, March 3, 2018: 7:00 PM – 9:00 AM Sunday, March 4, 2018 – EB & WB



Sunday, March 4, 2018: 7:00 PM – 5:00 AM Monday, March 5, 2018 - WB



Monday, March 5, 2018: 8:00 PM – 5:00 AM Tuesday, March 6, 2018 – EB



Tuesday, March 6, 2018: 8:00 PM – 5:00 AM Wednesday, March 7, 2018 – EB



Wednesday, March 7, 2018: 9:00 PM – 5:00 AM Thursday, March 8, 2018 – EB & 8:00 PM-5:00 PM WB



Thursday, March 8, 2018 8:00 PM – 5:00 AM Friday, Mach 9, 2018 – WB



Friday, March 9, 2018 9:00 PM – 8:00 AM Saturday, March 10, 2018 – WB



Saturday, March 10, 2018 7:00 PM – 9:00 AM Sunday, March 11, 2018 – WB