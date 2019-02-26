Work suspended on new school in Ascension Parish after deadly construction accident

Photo: Ascension Parish School System

PRAIRIEVILLE - Officials say a construction worker has died after an accident Monday at the site of a new school in Ascension Parish.

Ascension school officials say the incident happened Monday morning at the Bullion Primary School construction site off Airline Highway. The worker reportedly fell about 14 feet and was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Construction is currently suspended at the site while the contractor investigates the accident and ensures the site is safe.