63°
Latest Weather Blog
Work suspended on new school in Ascension Parish after deadly construction accident
PRAIRIEVILLE - Officials say a construction worker has died after an accident Monday at the site of a new school in Ascension Parish.
Ascension school officials say the incident happened Monday morning at the Bullion Primary School construction site off Airline Highway. The worker reportedly fell about 14 feet and was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Construction is currently suspended at the site while the contractor investigates the accident and ensures the site is safe.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Rising Mississippi prompts spillway opening near New Orleans
-
Projects to fix drainage in Central move forward, homeowners impatient
-
Petition to incorporate St. George moving forward, attorney general says
-
Emergency crews respond to explosion at Central plant Monday morning
-
More stop signs installed to slow speeders through Baton Rouge neighborhood