Work-release inmates help rescue Florida baby locked in SUV

2 hours 36 minutes 26 seconds ago Sunday, February 17 2019 Feb 17, 2019 February 17, 2019 11:39 AM February 17, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) - Some work-release inmates made a Valentine's Day rescue when a Florida couple accidentally locked their baby inside their SUV.
  
Pasco County Sheriff's Office spokesman Kevin Doll told WFLA-TV the parents could not afford a locksmith, and the father intended to break a window.
  
That's when a crew of trustees working nearby in their black-and-white striped uniforms offered to help.
  
They helped pry open the front door just enough for one inmate to use a coat hanger to push a button that unlocked the SUV.
  
The baby's mother, Shadow Lantry, told WPEC-TV the infant was "just sitting there happy" throughout Thursday's ordeal.
  
Sheriff Chris Nocco told WZVN-TV the trustees "want to do the right thing in life."
