Work release inmate missing since April captured

Thursday, May 03 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities have captured a work release inmate that escaped early last month.

Lynndrick Huey is charged with one count of simple escape.

On April 1 authorities were contacted in regards to a work release inmate, Huey, who failed to return to the facility as scheduled.

According to the arrest report, Huey was assigned to the EBR Parish Work Release Program on October 5, 2017, and was then assigned to work at a local business on October 11, 2017. Before his escape, Huey had worked at the local business without any problems.

On the day he escaped, Huey was assigned to work at the business from 11 a.m. until his scheduled pickup at 9 p.m.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. the driver of the work release van discovered that the business where Huey was supposed to be working was closed. At 9 p.m. Huey was seen walking across the parking lot, according to the arrest report.

Huey then got into the van which went to pick up other work release inmates. As the van stopped to pick up another person, Huey got out of the van without permission and left.

