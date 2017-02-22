Work program to hire 100 youth begins in March

Image via EmployBr.com

BATON ROUGE – The EmployBR Young Adult Services program is looking to hire 100 of the community's youth who are out of school for an eight-week work experience program, Mayor-President Sharon West Broome announced.

The program, Making a Positive Stop (MAPS), is open to applicants between the ages of 16 and 24 who are not attending any school. The program is also open to individuals who dropped out of school, offenders, youth who have aged out of the foster care system, homeless youth, youth with disabilities and those who are pregnant or parenting.

The program starts Mar. 13 and runs through May 12. Participants will be employed with the City-Parish, state government and other businesses throughout the parish. The City-Parish will pay 100 percent of their salary.

Those interested should attend the following application site from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to pick up an application and get additional information about the program:

Feb. 23- Smoothie King Parking Lot area, 14455 Wax Road, in Central

Those who want to apply can pick up applications at the EmployBR office through Feb. 27. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Feb. 27.