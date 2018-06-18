Work begins on major I-10 project in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A huge crane is now in place at the I-10/I-110 merge. It's a sign that work is about to begin on a major interstate system project to expand I-10.

The 160-ton crane marks the beginning of a project to build a new off ramp on Terrace Avenue.

A new left lane exit will be built on I-110 South to Terrace Avenue, just a couple blocks from the Washington Street exit. Engineers hope it'll eliminate the need to cross all lanes of the interstate to get off at Washington.

Though some residents are concerned about the massive equipment being so close to homes, parks, and even a church, the expansion of I-10 is potentially the most significant interstate development since the Horace Wilkinson Bridge was built in the 1960s.

Another major factor in the expansion will include adding more lanes on I-10 between the Mississippi River and the I-10/I-12 split east of downtown.

DOTD says the off-ramp project near the 10/110 merge will not impact the church or neighbors in the area, and the work will be complete in about a year and a half.