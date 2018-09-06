Wood-framed home considered total loss after overnight fire

78°
Thursday, September 06 2018
ASCENSION PARISH - Late Wednesday night, crews responded to a call of a home engulfed in flames.

The fire was reported on Lottie Drive near Aikens Road in Ascension Parish around 11:30 p.m. The Prairieville Fire Department responded to the scene.

Neighbors say they saw smoke and then fire erupt from the roof. No injuries were reported. The family says the home is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire was not released.

