'Wonder Woman' buries 'The Mummy' at box office
NEW YORK - "Wonder Woman" wrapped up Tom Cruise's "The Mummy" at the weekend box office, pulling in an estimated $57.2 million in North American theaters.
Universal's "The Mummy" looked it age, selling a relatively feeble $32.2 million in tickets in its debut weekend.
That couldn't compete with Warner Bros.' "Wonder Woman" in its second weekend. The Gal Gadot superhero film has quickly earned more than $205 million domestically in two weeks.
The poor opening for "The Mummy," which cost an estimated $125 million to produce, meant a weak start for Universal's ballyhooed "Dark Universe." ''The Mummy" is intended to launch a new connected franchise of monster movies.
The A24 thriller "It Comes at Night" aimed for more discerning horror fans. It sold a modest $6 million in tickets in its debut weekend.
