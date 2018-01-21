Women urged to run, vote, for political change

51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON - The women's march in Washington DC has had the feel of a political rally when U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi urged women to run for office and vote.
  
Thousands of people turned out Saturday for the rally at Lincoln Memorial and a march from the National Mall to Lafayette Park.
  
The rally and march are one of many around the U.S. and the world in support of female empowerment.
  
Thousands of people gathered in Cleveland, Ohio, Richmond, Virginia, Philadelphia, New York, Austin, Texas, and more.
  
Many marchers oppose Trump's views on issues including abortion, immigration and LGBT rights. Trump on Friday delivered new support to the anti-abortion movement he once opposed, speaking by video to thousands of activists at the annual March for Life.
