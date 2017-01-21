Women's marches scheduled for New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Louisianans are expected to gather in New Orleans in solidarity with the scheduled Women's March on Washington to draw attention to opposition to President Donald Trump's proposed policies.



Louisiana groups, including Women's March New Orleans, Our Revolution, NOW Baton Rouge and Millennials March have joined together to highlight the importance of holding elected officials accountable to maintain civil victories gained by women, people of color and the LGBT community.



Scheduled speakers for the 1 p.m. event include state Sens. Karen Carter Peterson and JP Morrell, state Rep. Helena Moreno and New Orleans City Councilmember LaToya Cantrell.



The Women's March happens the same day as an event in Baton Rouge promoting the sanctity of life and opposition to abortion. Louisiana Right to Life holds its annual march at 10 a.m. Saturday.