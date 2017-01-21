72°
Protesters fill entire march route in Washington

January 21, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

WASHINGTON - A massive turnout at the Women's March on Washington has forced a change of plans. With the entire planned route filled with hundreds of thousands of protesters, organizers can't lead a formal march toward the White House.

That's according to a District of Columbia official, speaking on condition of anonymity because the official isn't authorized to speak for the march.

The official says that shortly before 1 p.m., people were standing along the entire march route.

While there will be no formal march led from the protest stage near the Capitol, the crowd is still expected to move toward the Ellipse, an area of the National Mall in front of the White House.

The official says there could be more than half a million people on the Mall, but it's difficult to estimate because low cloud cover is making aerial photographs impossible.

