Women rescued from burning car by Washington Parish deputy, then arrested

WASHINGTON PARISH – Two women were rescued from a burning car by a Washington Parish deputy and then arrested on Friday morning.

The incident took place in the Lee's Creek Road area as Washington Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Ronnie Manning spotted smoke as he was driving near Quave Road. The deputy turned around and drove down the road to find an overturned car on fire in the edge of the woods.

Screams were heard from the burning car. Manning discovered two women trapped inside as the front of the car burned. Manning broke the back window of the car with a hammer and was able to get the two women out without any injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, responding patrol deputies arrested the driver, 34-year-old Bridget Stogner, on charges of driving while intoxicated and careless operation of a vehicle. The passenger, 30-year-old Brittany Rebacca Purvis, was also arrested on charges of possession of schedule IV drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Randy Seal commended Deputy Manning for his heroic efforts.

"Had it not been for his being in the right place at the right time and quickly responding to the dangerous situation, there most certainly would have been two fatalities. I commend Deputy Manning for his quick and decisive action," Seal said.