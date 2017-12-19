74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Women charged after 5 hurt with glue gun at day care

55 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, December 19 2017 Dec 19, 2017 December 19, 2017 2:23 PM December 19, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Pressa
Photo: Chicago Police

CHICAGO- Two women are facing charges after five children were injured with a hot glue gun at a Chicago day care where they worked.

Police say five 2-year-olds were hurt earlier this month at the Children's Learning Place. Details about their injuries weren't immediately known.

A judge on Monday ordered 32-year-old Lizandra E. Cosme held without bail. She was arrested Sunday and faces felony counts of aggravated battery to a child. She's due back in court Dec. 26.

27-year-old Susana D. Gonzalez faces misdemeanor counts of causing the circumstances of endangering a child.

Cosme's attorney says Cosme "screwed up" but did not act out of malice. It wasn't immediately known if Gonzalez has an attorney.

A day care spokeswoman says the Department of Children and Family Services was notified and both employees were fired.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days