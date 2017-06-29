Latest Weather Blog
Women arrested for allegedly posing as dentists, providing services to illegal immigrants
NEW ORLEANS – A New Orleans woman was arrested for practicing dentistry without a license and providing services to illegal immigrants.
Attorney General Jeff Landry announced that 51-year-old Nancy Brown was arrested following an investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation
It was discovered that Brown was operating a fraudulent practice in an apartment on Iberville Street. Brown is a naturalized citizen from Honduras. According to the attorney general's office, Brown was targeting her practice to illegal immigrants in the New Orleans area.
Brown was arrested on charges of practicing dentistry or dental hygiene without a license and the dispensing and possession of legend drugs.
Last month, the LBI arrested 30-year-old Brittany Bridges, of New Orleans, for practicing dentistry without a license. According to the attorney general's office, she was arrested and booked as a fugitive from New Orleans after she allegedly falsely represented herself as a dentist through advertising on social media.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Home warranty company not providing results homeowner expects
-
No end in sight for construction on Twin Oaks Bridge
-
Surveillance video released in Lockwood Avenue murder
-
Smoking ban snuffed out... for now; Council delays making anti-smoking decision
-
Police find kids hanging out at popular bar, many arrested during sting