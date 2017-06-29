Women arrested for allegedly posing as dentists, providing services to illegal immigrants

Image: (left to right): Nancy Brown, Brittany Bridges

NEW ORLEANS – A New Orleans woman was arrested for practicing dentistry without a license and providing services to illegal immigrants.

Attorney General Jeff Landry announced that 51-year-old Nancy Brown was arrested following an investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation

It was discovered that Brown was operating a fraudulent practice in an apartment on Iberville Street. Brown is a naturalized citizen from Honduras. According to the attorney general's office, Brown was targeting her practice to illegal immigrants in the New Orleans area.

Brown was arrested on charges of practicing dentistry or dental hygiene without a license and the dispensing and possession of legend drugs.

Last month, the LBI arrested 30-year-old Brittany Bridges, of New Orleans, for practicing dentistry without a license. According to the attorney general's office, she was arrested and booked as a fugitive from New Orleans after she allegedly falsely represented herself as a dentist through advertising on social media.