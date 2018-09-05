86°
Woman with Baton Rouge area ties found dead in Indiana, may have been kidnapped

34 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 September 05, 2018 6:37 PM September 05, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

SOUTH BEND, Indiana – A woman with ties to South Louisiana may have been kidnapped before she was found dead in northern Indiana, her husband told local reporters this week.

Tori Hysmith, 23, was found dead in some woods in South Bend after her family reported her missing three days earlier.

Hysmith, who on social media appears to be from the Greater Baton Rouge area and has ties to East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Tangipahoa, may have been abducted from a restaurant her husband owns.

Hysmith’s husband told ABC 57 in South Bend, his wife was taken from his restaurant, drugged and killed before being found in the wooded area Tuesday.

Local police searched Hysmith’s home in connection with the case Wednesday.

“We’re still talking to people. It’s my job to get to the truth,” police told the TV station.

An autopsy was also done Wednesday and authorities should get the results next week.

Hysmith had a 4-year-old daughter.

