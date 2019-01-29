Woman with baby dies after falling down NYC subway stairs

Photo: New York Post

NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say a Connecticut woman has died at a hospital after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while holding her 1-year-old daughter in a stroller.

The medical examiner will determine what caused the death of 22-year-old Malaysia Goodson of Stamford, Connecticut. The New York Post says Goodson's child was not hurt. The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. Monday at the Seventh Avenue B-D-E station in midtown Manhattan.