50°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman with 2 children in car is shot, killed by other driver after crash in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Police say a woman was fatally shot by another driver as she tried to leave the scene of a minor accident with two children in her car, and authorities in North Carolina are searching for the shooter.
Greensboro Police said in a news release Tuesday that 26-year-old Carolyn Rose Tiger was killed Sunday after the other driver pulled a rifle from his trunk and fired.
The motive wasn't clear. WXII-TV reports a witness told 911 dispatchers the man had been following Tiger's car. Police say he tried to block her car from leaving after what looked like a minor accident.
Police say the shooting appeared to be "a random act," and the two may not have known each other. No suspect had been arrested Wednesday.
The two children weren't injured.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local church holds drive-thru service on Ash Wednesday
-
First day of Lent packs Tony's Seafood with hungry customers
-
Outrage grows as metal plates on Intracoastal Bridge bring traffic to a...
-
Third-party billing website causing headaches for utility company
-
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek announces cancer diagnosis