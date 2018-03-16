Woman who pleaded guilty to child cruelty charge sentenced

65°
Friday, March 16 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after New Orleans police said her then 5-year-old son was brought to Children's Hospital with horrific injuries that included burn and bite marks.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that 40-year-old Heather Simpson pleaded guilty to a child cruelty charge last year and was sentenced Wednesday.

Ken Daley, a spokesman for District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office, says the woman's son, now 8, is developmentally disabled and partially paralyzed from a severe brain injury.

Authorities said the boy's condition likely was worsened by a series of five seizures he suffered in a two-week period a few years ago.

Simpson and her former live-in boyfriend, Cristian DeGregory, only sought medical help after the last seizure on May 25, 2015, when the boy stopped breathing.

